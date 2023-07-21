Shefali Shah pens heartfelt note, shares pics from son Aryaman Shah's graduation ceremony: ‘Bursting with pride and joy’

Shefali Shah penned a heartwarming note on Instagram after her son Aryaman Shah's graduation ceremony. She shared a bunch of pictures from her son's convocation and called it ‘one of the most important and proud moments’ of a parents life. (Also read: Shefali Shah says people play her song Sapne Mein Milti Hai to annoy her: ‘Every time I went anywhere...') Shefali Shah shared a bunch of pictures from her son's graduation ceremony.

Shefali took to Instagram on Friday to share pictures of her son Aryaman Shah's convocation ceremony, which also featured producer-husband Vipul Shah and their son Maurya.

In the pictures, Aryaman can be seen in his graduation robe as Shefali smiles at him. She wrote in her caption, "When my kids were babies, each moment was a new achievement. Their first flip over on their tummy, the first time they crawled, their first steps, first words. To the first time they tied their shoe laces. Many firsts and each one as special as the other. Then came the first day of toddlers school, fear rolling down through tears for them and me, then the colours, alphabets, poems, friends... with them I grew."

The Darlings actor then went on to add how it felt like she was crossing a 'milestone' with her son as he graduated. She further added in the caption, “But as they grew older there weren’t very many firsts, yet each grade, each goal scored, each medal won, each meal they cooked, each laundry they did was as important. One more step towards coming on their own.”

She further wrote, "And here we are today, celebrating one of the most important and proud moments of a parents life, our sunshine boy’s graduation. I don’t know if it means as much to him, as it does to us. But as I saw him clean shaved, looking so handsome and royal in his robe, fiddling with the ill fitting graduation cap, seeming cool as a cucumber like it was no big deal... I realised I was crossing another milestone with him."

The actor then added that how she was 'bursting with pride and joy' when her son was receiving the degree. "Winning an accolade much more magnificent than any I have ever won. But our young man is still my little baby. He searched for us from the stage, smiled blushingly and took instructions from our gestures (across a hall filled with hundreds) to readjust his crown. Smiled, tipped his hat, shook hands with the chancellor, received his graduation certificate with pride and humility. Of course I have waited for this day and dreamt of it innumerable times but to be there watching him sprout his wings I flew higher than I can ever explain. Bursting with pride and joy that only my kids can bring... He then showed us around his campus, library, classrooms his first accommodation with a common kitchen everything. We planned on going for a very nice celebratory dinner but by the time we did go everything had shut. We luckily found a hole in the wall take away pizza place, we stood together on the street in the square sharing the food. It couldn’t have been a better celebration even if we tried. Because any moment no matter how special or ordinary becomes priceless and precious because of my babies and I truly truly feel blessed by them."

Shefali Shah was last seen in a special appearance in Neeyat, which released earlier this month. Her last release was the film Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. Her 1998 film Satya recently completed 25 years of its release.

