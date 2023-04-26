Shefali Shah says people play her song Sapne Mein Milti Hai to annoy her: ‘Every time I went anywhere...'

Shefali Shah has come a long way in her 29-year-long career, but the hit song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from her debut film Satya continues to remain one of her most popular songs. The actor, however, isn't very pleased whenever fans or friends mention the song in front of her or tease her about the same. She recently confessed in an interview that her friends play the song to annoy her. Also read: Shefali Shah recalls air hostess not recognising her, being told ‘TV pe toh achi lagti hai': I wasn’t angry Shefali Shah and Manoj Bajpayee in a still from Sapne Mein Milti Hai.

Sapne Mein Milti Hai was picturised on Shefali Shah and Manoj Bajpayee in the 1998 Ram Gopal Varma film. It was written by Gulzar and sung by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar. Vishal Bhardwaj had composed the song.

Talking about the song, Shefali told News18 in an interview, “It’s a lovely song, there’s no debate [about it]. [But] people play it to annoy me, my friends would do that. Every time I went anywhere, they’ll start playing this song and then they went on to Gallan Goodiyaan. I was like, ‘Guys, calm down, seriously time out."

Shefali saw huge success as an actor, when she played the lead role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the 2019 Netflix series Delhi Crime. The show follows the officers of Delhi police as they investigate high-profile crimes in the national capital. She will now return with the third season.

Last year, Shefali delivered three films, all of which had her playing diverse and important characters. She played a senior gynaecologist in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Doctor G. It released in theatres.

She was highly praised for her performance in Darlings, in which she played the parallel lead alongside Alia Bhatt. The film also starred Vijay Varma. She also played the parallel lead alongside Vidya Balan in Jalsa, a crime thriller. It released on Amazon Prime Video.

In an October interview last year, Shefali had denied being flooded with good offers after her recent success. She told India Today, "What has happened after this year and all the releases is whatever role they must have thought of me has also stopped, because now they think we cannot go to her with a filler. I have heard this from writers and directors that they are writing stuff for me, which is great, but it also means that it might a wait for me again to do the kind of roles I want to.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON