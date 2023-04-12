Shefali Shah recalls air hostess not recognising her, being told ‘TV pe toh achi lagti hai': I wasn’t angry

Shefali Shah took to Instagram to write about an incident in the past when a person commented on her looks. She also shared that recently during a flight she was not recognised by the air hostess initially, revealing how she doesn't try to aim to look perfect all the time, but rather prefers to keep it real. (Also read: Shefali Shah says earlier woman was an accessory, had shelf life of 18 to 25: 'After that hero ki mummy...') Shefali Shah wrote about the time when she faced judgmental comments on her appearance.

Shefali wrote a detailed caption to go with her recent Instagram post where she shared a picture of herself taking a nap on a flight. The actor was seen with her hair untied, and holding a book in her arms. In the caption, she wrote, “The air hostess sweetly took my breakfast order and suggested I don’t keep anything on the side on my seat cause it can slip into the crevices. I’ve lost many things having not taken the advice in the past. I’m grateful for her kind advice and I did listen. She came back, I thought to reinstate the swallowing capacity of my seat but no. She came to appreciate my work and it was so heartwarming and wonderful to hear.”

“She left me smiling to return yet again. This time to say- “me and the other crew didn’t even recognise you. You look so different than you do on screen, but love your work.” smiled and left. The ‘But’ planted a seed of doubt. Don’t know if what I saw in her eyes was appreciation, compassion, or sympathy.

"She almost seemed sorry for me. Not saying but meaning ‘Must be so deceiving and disappointing to look like someone and be appreciated for it but then in life waking up with your real self'. She came back with my breakfast serving me very sweetly. Ever smiling. She wasn’t mean atall she just seemed genuinely concerned at my genetics and awed by my make up and hair artists magical expertise.

“My appetite had flown out of the sealed window at 1500 ft so I just sat with my coffee thinking maybe she meant I looked different as a character than Shefali does. Now that is a compliment. I want to look like a character, become the role I play. Thats my job, and that gives me immense pride. Atleast she left me with a choice of ambiguity. I could fill in the blanks as I wished.”

Shefali further added how this was not something that had happened to her for the first time, as she had earlier faced comments on her appearances which were far more judgmental. She wrote, "But trust me this isn’t the worst that has been said to me. Some people have been judgmental and even reprimanding like I broke their trust for looking like myself. Like I’d cheated. A product bought online. Ordered something else got something else.

"The most epic one was years ago when one person said “T.V pe toh achi lagti hai”. I wasn’t angry I was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency. I wanted to give a smart one back “Atleast I clean up well, what are you going to do with this face you are stuck with”. but It didn’t seem worth it. To just make it clear I don’t wake up perfect. I’m not a mannequin, nor a painting. I am REAL, as real as one can be."

Shefali was seen in three films and two web series last year, including Delhi Crime 2 and Darlings, both of which got her immense praise. She also starred in a web show titled Human and films like Jalsa and Doctor G.

