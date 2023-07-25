Shefali Shah pens hilarious note revealing how her sons want her to wear branded clothes since she's an actor

Shefali Shah is one of the finest actors currently working in Hindi cinema. The actor often uses her social media to share unfiltered snippets about her life as a parent and as an actor. In her latest Instagram post, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote a detailed note to share a hilarious account of her being told by her sons to buy branded clothes during a shopping spree. (Also read: Shefali Shah pens heartfelt note, shares pics from son Aryaman Shah's graduation ceremony: ‘Bursting with pride and joy’) Shefali Shah talked about how her sons want her to wear branded clothes.

Shefali took to her Instagram on Tuesday morning and wrote how her family of four decided to go shopping and what transpired was that her children thought she should wear "stuff that's recognized (read labels)". She then details how the constant pestering lead to them pointing out that since she is an actor, she should be wearing the branded clothes.

Her note read, "You are an actor. You are seen and recognized you should wear brands.' This is one of the conversations I'd replay in my head years later and wish I had given a sharp retort. And Thankgod my wit doesn't fail me this time, and I have a perfect comeback at this perfect time. (not because I believe it but just coz I want to shut them up. And because all you lovely people, my audience makes me feel so.) I look up at them (not cause they're taller but cause there's a defiance when I raise my chin) and say... 'I AM THE BRAND.'"

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the post and added in support with their comments. A fan wrote, "I would be a loyal customer to Brand Shefali...tell them you you have have a huge patronage who love your true to yourself styling." Another said, "Me cheering for you all through the conversation, going... Dude.. She is her own brand." A comment said, "Perfect reply because YOU ARE A BRAND of the most amazing body of work & because you don't try to look like a stereo typical actress.... always have been unique ."

A few days earlier, Shefali had posted pictures from son Aryaman Shah's graduation ceremony and wrote a note sharing how it was the "most important and proud moments of a parents life." The actor was last seen in a cameo appearance in Neeyat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail