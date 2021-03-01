Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him during Dil Dhadakne Do scene: 'Cinegoers would've rejoiced'
- Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
Actor Rahul Bose has responded to his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor, who on Sunday shared a scene from the film in which he had to be reminded not to actually harm Rahul, after he got carried away for a moment.
In the scene, Anil's character throttles Rahul's character. Anil wrote on Twitter that it was the scene he was looking forward to shooting the most. In a video, he said that he had to be reminded that it was only a film, after he utilised a prop to attack Rahul's character. "I almost strangled Rahul, I almost killed him," he said.
Replying to Anil's tweet, Rahul wrote, "Mr K! The only thing you killed was the scene. You killed it, handsome handsome. Had you killed me instead, cinegoers would have rejoiced in the streets! All the best @AnilKapoor!"
Anil wrote back, "Kamal in that moment might have thought of killing Manav for sure but I couldn’t have killed this scene without you!! @RahulBose1 Thank you so much for the support always!!"
Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar and featuring an ensemble cast that also included Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and others, was a critical and commercial success.
Also read: Anil Kapoor shares Dil Dhadakne Do scene in which he 'almost killed' Rahul Bose, had to be reminded it was just a shoot
Anil last appeared in AK vs AK, a Netflix mockumentary directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-starring Anurag Kashyap. Rahul Bose was last seen in the fantasy drama Bulbbul.
Anil's upcoming projects include Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor; and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. The actor also has Takht, directed by Karan Johar. However, the film has been put on hold due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’
- Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do
- Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin teases 'thrilling' Gavaskar-Dev dynamic
- 83 will explore the dynamic between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has teased. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil in the upcoming sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Man up': Rhea Chakraborty makes fresh statement after 'let's smash patriarchy'
- After wearing a T-shirt with 'let's smash patriarchy' printed on it just ahead of her arrest last year, Rhea Chakraborty made a fresh statement with her clothes on Sunday, by wearing a hoodie with 'Man up' written on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena's compound. Watch
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. During his visit, Arjun was captured scolding a photographer for climbing the wall of Kareena's building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby: 'Missed you'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother for the second time. "Missed you all," she wrote. See the picture here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt launches her own film company, calls it Eternal Sunshine Productions
- Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the news and said how she intends to tell happy and real tales.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here
- Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun-Malaika and Karisma visit Saif and Kareena's newborn. See photos
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this month, got a visit from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox