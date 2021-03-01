IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him during Dil Dhadakne Do scene: 'Cinegoers would've rejoiced'
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him during Dil Dhadakne Do scene: 'Cinegoers would've rejoiced'

  • Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST

Actor Rahul Bose has responded to his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor, who on Sunday shared a scene from the film in which he had to be reminded not to actually harm Rahul, after he got carried away for a moment.

In the scene, Anil's character throttles Rahul's character. Anil wrote on Twitter that it was the scene he was looking forward to shooting the most. In a video, he said that he had to be reminded that it was only a film, after he utilised a prop to attack Rahul's character. "I almost strangled Rahul, I almost killed him," he said.


Replying to Anil's tweet, Rahul wrote, "Mr K! The only thing you killed was the scene. You killed it, handsome handsome. Had you killed me instead, cinegoers would have rejoiced in the streets! All the best @AnilKapoor!"

Anil wrote back, "Kamal in that moment might have thought of killing Manav for sure but I couldn’t have killed this scene without you!! @RahulBose1 Thank you so much for the support always!!"

Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar and featuring an ensemble cast that also included Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and others, was a critical and commercial success.

Also read: Anil Kapoor shares Dil Dhadakne Do scene in which he 'almost killed' Rahul Bose, had to be reminded it was just a shoot

Anil last appeared in AK vs AK, a Netflix mockumentary directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-starring Anurag Kashyap. Rahul Bose was last seen in the fantasy drama Bulbbul.

Anil's upcoming projects include Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor; and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. The actor also has Takht, directed by Karan Johar. However, the film has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dil dhadakne do rahul bose zoya akhtar priyanka chopra ranveer singh

Related Stories

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
bollywood

Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi project after Kabir Singh will be out on Dusshera 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Anil Kapoor went on to strangle Rahul Bose with a wire and had to be reminded that it was just a shoot.
Anil Kapoor went on to strangle Rahul Bose with a wire and had to be reminded that it was just a shoot.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor shares the Dil Dhadakne Do scene when he almost killed Rahul Bose

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra talked about the negativity she gets from many in the South Asian community.
Priyanka Chopra talked about the negativity she gets from many in the South Asian community.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
bollywood

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:46 PM IST
A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
bollywood

Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the 'hardships' she had to face in life and how they made her who she is. She even spoke about how her family would treat her, the second daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
bollywood

Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra often shares photos of her Mumbai home. On Monday, she posted new pictures from her house, showing off the balloons and flowers that she'd received after the release of her film, The Girl on the Train.
READ FULL STORY
Close
83 is slated for a June 4 release.
83 is slated for a June 4 release.
bollywood

Ranveer's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin teases 'thrilling' Gavaskar-Dev dynamic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • 83 will explore the dynamic between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has teased. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil in the upcoming sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty spotted at the airport on Sunday.
Rhea Chakraborty spotted at the airport on Sunday.
bollywood

'Man up': Rhea Chakraborty makes fresh statement after 'let's smash patriarchy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • After wearing a T-shirt with 'let's smash patriarchy' printed on it just ahead of her arrest last year, Rhea Chakraborty made a fresh statement with her clothes on Sunday, by wearing a hoodie with 'Man up' written on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
bollywood

Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi project after Kabir Singh will be out on Dusshera 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor scolds a photographer trying to climb a wall at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home.
Arjun Kapoor scolds a photographer trying to climb a wall at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena's compound. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. During his visit, Arjun was captured scolding a photographer for climbing the wall of Kareena's building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child in February.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child in February.
bollywood

Kareena posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby: 'Missed you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother for the second time. "Missed you all," she wrote. See the picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his fans for their concern.
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his fans for their concern.
bollywood

Amitabh says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally revealed details for his 'surgery', which he previously mentioned on his blog on Sunday. The actor has said that he underwent an eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt launches her own film company, calls it Eternal Sunshine Productions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the news and said how she intends to tell happy and real tales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda with her friends.
Navya Nanda with her friends.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
bollywood

Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence.(Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Arjun-Malaika and Karisma visit Saif and Kareena's newborn. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this month, got a visit from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac