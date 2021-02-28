Anil Kapoor shares Dil Dhadakne Do scene in which he 'almost killed' Rahul Bose, had to be reminded it was just a shoot
- Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor has shared a scene from his 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, which he was looking forward to shooting throughout the filming, but only got to at the end. It shows his character, Kamal Mehra, finally taking a stand for his daughter Ayesha, played by Priyanka Chopra.
The scene had almost the entire lead cast of the film in presence including Priyanka, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Rahul Bose and Zarina Wahab. Sharing it on Twitter, Anil wrote, "Talking about a scene I was looking forward to shooting the most & how it turned out better than I had imagined!"
In the video, Anil talked about looking forward to the scene, which was to be shot on the cruise but that could not happen. The actor was concerned about the continuity of his character's look, as he sported grey hair. The scene was finally shot a few days after the cast returned from the cruise and a special set-up was created to recreate a room on the cruise.
The scene opened with the Mehra family (Anil, Shefali, Ranveer and Priyanka) and the Sangha family (Rahul and Zarina) sitting in a room and talking about the dispute between the married couple, played by Priyanka and Rahul. As Zarina vented her frustration over Priyanka's conduct and how she has "invested" too much in Rahul and is still not getting a grandchild, she dramatically picked up a butter knife to slit her wrist. Ranveer suggested using a sharper knife instead, which infuriated Rahul and he went on to manhandle Priyanka.
Anil was supposed to finally take the lead as a father and pin Rahul to the wall, saying, "Tera haath ukhed ke rakh doonga (I will rip your hand out)." However, Anil found a wire and went on to strangle Rahul, with this portion not being a part of the scene. He had to be stopped and reminded that it was just a shoot.
Talking about the scene, Anil said that this was not the portion he was waiting to shoot for so long. It was actually when he walks out of the room and Priyanka follows him, and he turns to her and says, "I am sorry". The actor said this was his favourite moment during the shooting of the film.
