5 years of Dil Dhadakne Do: Why Aamir Khan was cast as Pluto the dog by Zoya Akhtar in the film

bollywood

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:06 IST

Ranveer Singh is celebrating five years of his film Dil Dhadakne Do and shared a throwback selfie on Instagram to mark the occasion. The selfie features him in his look from the film in which he played the carefree, rich bachelor named Kabir Mehra.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer simply wrote, “5 years of #DilDhadakneDo” in the caption, hitting major nostalgia among his team members. Director Zoya Akhtar commented to the post, “Take me back.” Choreographer Bosco Martis, who had choreographed Gallan Goodiyan in the film, also said in agreement, “@ranveersingh Yes yes totally agree with @zoieakhtar.”

Zoya also shared a picture of the film DVD in her Instagram stories and wrote, “5 years today. Here’s to the best cast and crew ever.”

Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of Dil Dhadakne Do DVD.

Dil Dhadakne Do revolved around the Mehras, a dysfunctional Punjabi family who invite their family and friends on a cruise trip to celebrate the parents’ 30th wedding anniversary. The film boasted of a huge starcast including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose and Vikrant Massey. Aamir Khan had done the voice-over for the family dog Pluto as he told the story of the Mehras.

Talking about how he got to voice the bull-mastiff in the film, Aamir had said a few years ago, “I got a call a few weeks ago, and she asked me to see the film. I saw it and, of course, Pluto was also there in the film. His voice was given by Javed Akhtar saab (who has penned Pluto’s lines) at that time. When the film got over, Zoya asked me what I thought of it. I told her that I loved it, and it was really amazing, and that I laughed and cried through it. I loved every character, it was well-written and every actor has performed well.

“When I told her I loved it, Zoya said, ‘Listen, I want you to play Pluto’. I was a bit surprised … because I thought Javed sir had done a great job. But I said ‘okay’. I had loved the film so much that I was just happy to be a part of it … I think it is a great film to be part of. So, I didn’t even think twice. And I said, ‘Sure, I will do it’. And two days later, I was dubbing for it. That was it.”

In a recent interview, Zoya had said about this, “He (Aamir) was, like, after these many years, you have offered me the voice of a dog? I said, please do it. He was, like, yeah, totally! And he just came [on-board], like a sweetheart. It was great!”

Also read: Chintu Ka Birthday movie review: Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome film feels like a bite of sugary cake during these bleak times

Anil and Shefali played the imperfect Mehra couple with Priyanka and Ranveer in the role of their two kids. Anushka played a dancer who falls in love with Ranveer on-board the ship. Rahul was in the role of Priyanka’s husband in the film.

The party song Gallan Goodiyan was filmed in one take and had the entire cast grooving to the music. The 4.48 minute song was filmed in just five minutes but the prep for the shoot went on for days. The film was majorly shot during a cruise as they sailed through the Mediterranean Sea with multiple stoppages.

Follow @htshowbiz for more