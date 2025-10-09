Stranger Things cast revisit Eleven’s iconic Season 2 return, Finn Wolfhard’s improvised weapon

In a new video posted on Netflix’s YouTube channel, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard, the stars of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, rewatched the unforgettable moment from Season 2 when Eleven finally returns and Finn’s “candlestick incident” that followed. Stranger Things cast revisit Eleven’s iconic Season 2 return and Finn Wolfhard’s improvised “candlestick weapon”(YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

Gaten Matarazzo’s favourite episode from Season 2

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the show, called it one of his all-time favorite Stranger Things episodes. The video shows Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, make her comeback in Season 2, as "The Party" was gearing up for a fight, with Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard, clutching a candlestick. The moment has become a running joke among fans and the cast alike.

Finn Wolfhard recalls his candlestick incident

“I remember asking, like, everyone has a weapon. Can I have one too?” Finn recalled with a laugh. “And they were like, ‘Uhh, yeah, you can have this candlestick.’ So, they just gave me one off the table, and I really used it.”

The memory made Gaten burst into laughter. “Him and his stupid ass candlestick,” he said, grinning.

The scene quickly turned sentimental as Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, reappeared before the group for the first time since her disappearance. “There’s me seeing Eleven,” Finn said as the moment appeared on-screen.

“There he is. There’s the boy,” Gaten added. “This is classic. This is what it’s all been building up to. Eleven finally reveals that she’s alive and has grown. It builds so beautifully. We all knew it was coming, but seeing it. It's just so earned. Such a beautiful little moment.”

Also read: Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Who was Augusta Gein? All about notorious killer Ed Gein’s mother

The Stranger Things cast talks about their filming days

Finn also opened up about filming that packed scene. “Those were always so fun, when the whole cast was in a room,” he said. “It was chaotic. Probably hard for the directors to wrangle all of us, but awesome to be together. Between takes, we were just talking and laughing,” he added.

And yes, even years later, the candlestick has not been forgotten. “The only thing I can remember is the candlestick, honestly,” Finn joked. “Even this year, when we were talking about weapons, the Duffer Brothers were like, ‘Don’t you just want the candlestick again?’”

What started as a last-minute prop has now become an important piece of Stranger Things history that keeps the show’s bond and its humor alive years later.

Also read: The Witcher Season 4 cast: Liam Hemsworth joins returning stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan

FAQs

1. What moment did the Stranger Things cast revisit?

They rewatched Eleven’s emotional homecoming scene from Season 2.

2. Why is the “candlestick” moment famous?

Finn Wolfhard was given a random candlestick as a weapon, sparking years of jokes.

3. Who shared the behind-the-scenes video?

Netflix posted the clip featuring the cast’s commentary and reactions.