The Witcher Season 4 cast: Liam Hemsworth joins returning stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan

The Continent is on the brink of a greater war as Netflix’s The Witcher returns for season 4 on October 30, 2025. Following the shocking conclusion of the last season, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are now separated from each other, having been forced on dangerous journeys through a broken world. The season will introduce Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill left the series. Hemsworth's arrival has already divided many fans, but showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said the new direction will invigorate the ongoing saga, according to Netflix's Tudum. Liam Hemsworth will take the mantle from Henry Cavill who played Geralt of Rivia(X/Netflix)

A continent at war

Season 4 adapts Andrzej Sapkowski’s Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. Each character faces their own battles: Geralt leads a ragtag fellowship known as the ‘hansa’, Yennefer rallies rival mages to confront a looming threat, and Ciri hides among the outlaw group called the Rats.

Fans can expect brutal on-screen combat, Geralt clashing with a terrifying wrath, and poignant reunion scenes as the characters fight for survival.

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth steps in as the new Geralt in first look of The Witcher Season 4, fans are still missing Henry Cavill

Liam Hemsworth takes the mantle

Liam Hemsworth, most famous for The Hunger Games, goes for a more action-driven take on Geralt. He has undergone sword and sign training to truly capture what it is to be the White Wolf. Hissrich stated that Hemsworth wanted to put more humor into the role, to even out Geralt's brooding side with moments of lightheartedness.

Returning stars and fan favorites

Anya Chalotra returns as Yennefer, now stepping into leadership and uniting a divided mage community.

Freya Allan plays Ciri, hardened and rebellious, hiding under the alias of "Falka" with the Rats.

Joey Batey returns as Jaskier, Geralt's steadfast bard companion, bringing humor and heart amidst the dangers.

Other well-known faces include Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), and Mimî M. Khayisa (Fringilla).

Powerful new additions

Season 4 introduces mighty new players. Laurence Fishburne is Regis, a higher vampire of great wisdom and many secrets, who faces Geralt himself. Sharlto Copley is Leo Bonhart, a mercenary without conscience patrolling after the Rats and Ciri.

James Purefoy appears as Stefan Skellen, Nilfgaard’s ruthless spymaster. With these additions, the stakes for Geralt’s hansa and Ciri’s future have never been higher.

Also Read: The Witcher IV cinematic trailer, gameplay revealed at State of Unreal. Watch

What awaits in Season 4

According to Tudum, Hissrich teased that no soul remains untouched by the war. Loyalties will change, alliances will be broken, and enemies will be born in code places. "It's about family, but it's also about the armies and friends that we choose," she said.

FAQs:

Q1. When does The Witcher Season 4 release on Netflix?

The season premieres worldwide on October 30, 2025.

Q2. Who plays Geralt of Rivia in Season 4?

Liam Hemsworth takes over the role from Henry Cavill.

Q3. What books is Season 4 based on?

It adapts Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.