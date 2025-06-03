The Witcher IV cinematic trailer, gameplay revealed at State of Unreal. Watch

The Witcher IV has a stunning new trailer! Epic Games showcased a technical demo featuring “some of the cutting-edge tech powering the new Witcher saga” during its annual State of Unreal event on Tuesday. Although the breathtaking visuals were not from the game itself, the presentation gave fans a glimpse into the impressive open-world gameplay, which runs on Unreal Engine 5.6. An impressive new trailer for The Witcher IV was showcased at Epic Games' 2025 State of Unreal(Epic Games)

Epic Games teamed up with CD Projekt for the technical demo, which runs on base PlayStation 5 at 60 frames per second with raytracing. “When we launched Unreal Engine 5 three years ago, CD Projekt Red announced they would collaborate with us to bring large open-world support to the engine,” Epic Games said. “Together at the State of Unreal, we revealed what we’ve been working on.”

The demo also showcases a faster way of loading open worlds via the Fast Geometry Streaming Plugin. The official description of The Witcher IV demo from Epic Games reads: “As Ciri explores the bustling market of Valdrest, we see how 5.6 handles busy scenes full of high-fidelity characters and visual effects like ML Deformer. The tech demo also showcases Nanite Foliage — which provides a fast and memory efficient way to achieve gorgeous foliage density and fidelity, slated for release in UE 5.7,” per IGN.

CD Projekt confirmed that Kovir, where Ciri is seen wandering around with her horse Kelpie, will be a playable region in The Witcher IV. The demo proves to be a testament to the endless possibilities of Unreal Engine 5.6's new open-world features. At one point, CD Projekt increased the NPC count to 300 individually animated characters. The presentation also gave a first look at Lan Exeter, a major port city in Kovir and the upcoming region's winter capital.