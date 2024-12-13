Top 8 unexpected announcements at the Game Awards 2024: The Witcher 4, Elden Rin, Borderlands and more

The Game Awards 2024 left gaming fans in awe with a slew of unexpected announcements, showcasing new titles from some of the biggest franchises and developers in the industry. Among the most exciting reveals were The Witcher 4, Elden Ring, Dying Light, Borderlands, and Galactic, each promising to take players on thrilling new adventures. With these high-profile launches, the awards event has set the stage for an unforgettable year ahead in gaming. Upcoming titles include a new Witcher featuring Ciri, Elden Ring's Nightreign co-op adventure, and Borderlands 4, as announced at the Game Awards 2024.(@witchergame/X)

Top 8 biggest announcements at The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 was packed with surprise reveals and highly anticipated announcements, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. Following is the list of major announcements made during the show, including new instalments from legendary franchises and upcoming titles that have gamers eagerly awaiting their release, as reported by The Mirror US.

The Witcher 4

The development team behind The Witcher 4 revealed exciting details to IGN about the upcoming game. The sequel will feature Ciri as the protagonist for the first time, marking a shift from Geralt's role and introducing a more dynamic, passionate character. The game aims to blend narrative depth with player agency, offering more tools and opportunities for meaningful choices and consequences.

The team is focused on creating a game that’s both a satisfying continuation for longtime fans and an accessible entry point for new players. Despite the lack of gameplay footage, a cinematic trailer showcased a deeply immersive world, setting the tone for the epic journey ahead, as reported by IGN.

Elden Ring Nightreign

The announcement of Elden Ring was least expected at the Game Award show. The game is set to return with a new, unexpected co-op adventure called Nightreign. This standalone expansion will offer a fresh twist on the game’s vast world, letting players team up for a new experience in The Lands Between. The biggest shock? It’s set to release as soon as 2025, much sooner than anyone anticipated.

Borderlands 4

While the game was announced back in August, a new look-in just dropped at the award show. It will supposedly pick up from where Borderlands 3 drew its curtain. It takes players to the planet Kairos, where they play as a Vault Hunter on a quest for treasure and glory, set years after a crash landing. However, the journey is complicated by two major forces: The Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator with an army of synthetic soldiers, and the Rippers, led by the powerful Queen Callis.

The game offers both solo and co-op play, with options for two-player split-screen or up to four players online. Borderlands 4 is set for release in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, as reported by Mashable.

Dying Lights: The Beast

The film dropped a new trailer for the game which featured a lot of zombie-kicking action and a cinematic look. The game will be released in the summer of 2025.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

The big dog’s next big adventure is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a thrilling new IP led by Neil Druckmann. The game takes the studio back to its action-packed roots with sci-fi slashing, starring Tati Gabrielle. With a gripping story set in space, it will feature a soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails legends Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. With such an exciting lineup, this one is sure to be a cosmic hit.

Okami Sequel

One of the shocking drops of the night was the announcement of Okami returning back on the gaming screens. A release is yet to be revealed. However, the trailer for the game was released at the award ceremony.

Virtual Fighter

Virtua Fighter is making a comeback! A VF Direct released after the show gave fans more details, but the trailer already delivered a glimpse of the gameplay, and it’s looking sharp. With its iconic precision and fluid mechanics, it seems like the classic fighting game is ready to make a strong return to the scene.

Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian is back at it, crafting another stunning open world for players to dive into. The new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 shows off exciting new firepower and fresh adventures, all set in a beautifully designed universe. The game is set to launch in 2025, available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PC, and PS5—so get ready for another epic journey.