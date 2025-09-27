Miley Cyrus opens up about holding onto momentos from her relationship with Liam Hemsworth: ‘I have a dress that…’

Miley Cyrus is still holding onto a sentimental keepsake from her relationship with ex-Liam Hemsworth, five years after her divorce. In an interview with Vogue on Wednesday, the singer revealed, “I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date," as reported by The New York Post. Miley Cyrus reveals she holds onto dresses and letters from her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.(REUTERS)

Miley Cyrus reveals she has other momentos from her relationship

The Wreching Ball singer shared that she still has "letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life, but because these intimate moments have also been public moments, it’s a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share and what I would ever allow to be seen.”

Cyrus found the dress letters and other things while she was “eep in the inventory and organization” of her life. She also revealed that she is creating a “legacy rack” that will feature “couple of looks from every era” that “would want to be remembered.” She explained, "Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that’s why my eras, they’re not a costume, they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship timeline

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009 on the set of the former's The Last Song, and they began dating shortly after. Following an on-again, off-again relationship, the couple got engaged in 2012. In 2013, they pushed their wedding initially, but then ended up calling off the engagement altogether.

In 2016, Hemsworth and the Flowers singer reconciled, and after a couple of years, they got married in December, 2018.

The Hannah Montana alum is dating drummer Maxx Morando. Meanwhile, Hemsworth recently got engaged to model Gabriella Brooks.