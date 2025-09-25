The D4vd-Celeste Rivas Hernandez case took a massive turn this week after Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu was ‘forced to change my hand’ about her short program that would have included music from the famous singer. The 20-year-old, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is at the center of an investigation into Rivas' death. The 15-year-old was found dead in an impounded Tesla in Los Angeles earlier this month. The car, according to multiple reports, was registered in D4vd's name. David Anthony Burke aka d4vd performs on the Casino stage during the 58th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux(AP)

While D4vd has not been accused of Rivas' death or of any wrongdoing. A source told NBC Los Angeles that the singer is cooperating with authorities.

World figure skating champion Alysa Liu told The Associated Press that she is scrapping her short-term program for the upcoming season. The program would feature the song ‘This Is How It Feels’, performed by Icelandic singer Laufey and D4vd.

Read More: D4vd-Celeste Rivas probe: Amid arrest calls, shocking concert video emerges in Tesla case

“I have to change it, you know? Forced to change my hand, basically. But that's alright,” Liu told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

“I almost was grieving the process — ‘Oh, I have my programs. They were going to grow and evolve, and I was going to add more to it.’ But there's nothing like a fresh start.”

Authorities in Los Angeles have launched a death investigation after the discovery of human remains inside an impounded Tesla owned by musician D4vd. The body, found in the vehicle’s trunk on September 8, was later identified by the coroner’s office as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Hernandez had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, last year. The remains were described as decomposed, and investigators have not yet determined a cause of death.

The Daily Mail posted photos, showing large boxes being carted out of D4vd's Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday. This came a week after police raided the property as part of their probe into the death of Celeste Rivas.