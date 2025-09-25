D4vd-Celeste Rivas probe: Amid arrest calls, shocking concert video emerges in Tesla case

The D4vd-Celeste Rivas Hernandez probe took a new turn on Wednesday after a video allegedly showing a girl resembling the 15-year-old surfaced on social media. While details are not confirmed yet, the clip has only added to ‘arrest’ calls made against the singer, who has not been accused in the case. This comes weeks after Rivas' body ‘was found severely decomposed’ in a car registered to D4vd. No concrete evidence links the singer to her death. D4vd-Celeste Rivas case took a new turn on Wednesday(X)

Meanwhile, D4vd has apparently has put his remaining US and European tour on hold. The dates have been removed from ticketing websites. Police have not said that the singer is implicated in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who went missing last year.

Read More: D4vd accused of deleting song posts after Celeste Rivas' death. Here's the truth

Social media users posted videos, claiming that Rivas attended D4vd's concert in Maryland. TMZ noted that the individual seen in the clip is wearing a tube top and resembles the victim.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not responded to the latest reports.

“A girl resembling Celeste Rivas was seen at a D4vd concert in late August, which, if it is her, could help narrow down the timeframe of her death,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached the video.

The Houston-born singer-songwriter began the North American leg of his tour in early August and was set for Europe in early October. At least nine of his European dates have also been canceled on Ticketmaster, including his first stop in Norway on October 1.

Some dates in Sweden, France, Poland — and the handful of shows he had for Australia in December — are still available for purchase as of Friday. The alt-pop singer was on tour for his first full-length album, “Withered,” released in April.

Read More: D4vd's Hollywood Hills home owner gives chilling details after LAPD raid; 'It's very disturbing'

An unnamed representative for d4vd told NBC Los Angeles that the singer has been cooperating with authorities since the body was found. It’s not clear why his car had been impounded.

Rivas was last seen in April 2024 in Lake Elsinore, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. She was 13 at the time.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)