D4vd's Hollywood Hills home owner gives chilling details after LAPD raid; 'It's very disturbing'

The Los Angeles Police Department recently investigated D4vd's home in the Hollywood Hills as part of an investigation into Celeste Rivas' death. The corpse of the 15-year-old was found earlier this month in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to D4vd. D4vd's home is making headlines again as he and his manager, Josh Marshall, reportedly broke a lease that was over $20,000 a month, Daily Mail reported on September 23.(X/@MarcoWatts_)

Meanwhile, D4vd's home is making headlines again as he and his manager, Josh Marshall, reportedly broke a lease that was over $20,000 a month, Daily Mail reported on September 23.

The contract was signed in February of last year, according to homeowner Mladen Trifunovic.

Josh Marshal leaving Hollywood Hills home with D4vd

Speaking to Daily Mail, Mladen said that Josh has already started removing items from the residence after deciding to end the rental agreement following the LAPD raid.

Trifunovic stated that the singer and his manager have decided to move out because of the circumstances arising from Celeste Rivas' ongoing case, and the moving trucks are anticipated to arrive at the residence this week.

Mladen acknowledged that the real estate manager informed him that D4vd, David Anthony Burke, was residing in the same home, something he was not aware of. Trifunovic went on to say: “This has all been such a big shock. I’m still trying to process everything, and I’m anxiously waiting for the story to conclude itself… It’s very disturbing.”

Also Read: D4vd's last Instagram post before discovery of Celeste Rivas body inside his Tesla trunk resurfaces, details here

All about $4.1 million Hollywood Hills home

According to the property records, Halle Berry was the previous owner of David's home, which the LAPD invaded. The property is said to be worth around $4.1 million.

The Robbery-Homicide investigators investigated the house on September 17 and were able to seize certain things as evidence. Additionally, the LAPD informed Fox 11 Los Angeles that the detectives were pursuing many leads.

Trifunovic made no disclosures regarding the objects that the police had seized from the apartment. He did, however, state that he anticipates the Celeste Rivas matter being settled as quickly as possible.

“Like everyone else, I want to know who is responsible for this and how a little girl’s disappearance could slip through so many layers of responsibility. Are more people responsible for this, other than the immediate ones? Who else is to blame?” he stated.