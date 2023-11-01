Matthew Perry’s death being investgated by LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division: report

Matthew Perry’s sudden death is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division, TMZ has reported. This could come as a surprise as it has been reported that foul play is not suspected in his death. Police have said that this is simply standard procedure for high-profile cases. FILE PHOTO: Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

It has been revealed that Perry was found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant. His assistant lifted up his head and tried to get him some air, first responders have said, according to the Daily Mail. By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the actor’s house and pulled him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead.

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that an autopsy has been completed but toxicology reports are pending. The status of Perry’s cause of death is now listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation."

The LAPD said that the Robbery Homicide Division is attempting to make sure there is nothing nefarious involved in Perry’s death. It is apparently normal for RHD to get involved in cases like this due to their experience and the manpower needed. LAPD's RHD has investigated some of the most high-profile cases in the past, including Michael Jackson’s death.

Perry had reportedly planned to continue to help people suffering from substance abuse before his death. In fact, the actor was planning to build a foundation to assist people with addiction issues, according to PEOPLE. He had earlier founded Perry House, a men’s sober living facility. It ran for two years.

During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction. He had later also opened up about his subsequent journey to sobriety. He revealed in October 2022 that he almost died at 49 due to his increasing drug addiction, and was in coma for two weeks, fighting for his life. This was followed by a stay in the hospital for five months, as well as a year using a colostomy bag after his colon burst from opioid overuse.