After Donald Trump withdrew Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers have now made up her security detail. LAPD officers have been reassigned to guard the former vice president. Kamala Harris security: LAPD officers ‘pulled from working cases’ and ‘crime suppression efforts’ to protect ex-VP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Fox 11, 14 of LAPD’s elite Metro Division officers have been “pulled from working cases” and “crime suppression efforts” to provide security for Harris. The outlet said that an unmarked LAPD SUV with at least two plainclothes officers were seen in the driveway outside Harris’ home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. This is where she has been living with her husband, Doug Emhoff, since leaving the White House.

Donald Trump withdraws Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection

Last week, President Trump signed an order stripping Harris of Secret Service detail, effective September 1. Former vice presidents generally get six months of protection following their terms, which meant Harris would have traditionally lost her detail on July 21. However, Joe Biden had extended Secret Service security for her for a full year before leaving office on January 20.

Local leaders have criticized Trump for withdrawing Harris’ Secret Service protection. “This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more,” Democratic LA Mayor Karen Bass told Fox 11 in a statement. “This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles.”

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that Harris was offered protection from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in response to President Trump’s move. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would have to sign off the use of CHP officers for dignitary protection, according to the outlet.

A Newsom spokesperson refused to confirm the security arrangement, but stated, “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”