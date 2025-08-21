Kamala Harris unveils 15-city tour for new memoir 107 Days: Here's the full schedule

Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days, that will cover 15 cities from New York to London and Toronto. The tour will begin on September 24, 2025, the day after the launch of the memoir. The tour will make its final stop at Miami’s Ziff Opera House in late November, as reported by NBC News. Former Vice President Kamala Harris announces a memoir book tour, 107 Days, beginning September 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Kamala Harris announces 15-city book tour

Harris announced on social media as she shared a video that featured clips from her unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign. Over the visuals were listed the 15 cities she will be visiting as part of her tour. Earlier, she described the memoir as a “journal” that will summarise her presidential run last year after former president Joe Biden abruptly stepped down from the US elections.

According to PEOPLE, in her July 31 announcement for the memoir, Harris said, “Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what it will take to move forward."

During each event, the former Vice President will share what she saw and learned during her presidential run. She will also lead conversations on “how we collectively chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for our country now,” according to a press release shared with PEOPLE.

Along with all the tickets, the purchasers will receive a copy of 107 Days. There will also be VIP Meet and Greet tickets, which will include a photo with Harris and a signed copy of the memoir. The tickets are available to purchase at the book's website.

Harris' book tour schedule

The following are the 15 states that Harris will visit during her book tour, along with their respective dates, as reported by PEOPLE.

September 24: New York, NY—The Town Hall with Barnes & Noble

September 25: Philadelphia, Pa. — The Met Philadelphia with Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books

September 29: Los Angeles, Calif. — The Wiltern with Book Soup

October 4: Houston, Texas — The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts with Blue Willow Bookshop

October 5: San Francisco, Calif. — The Masonic with Book Passage

October 8: Atlanta, Ga. — Tabernacle with 44th & 3rd Bookseller

October 9: Washington, D.C. — Warner Theatre with MahoganyBooks

October 11: Chicago, Ill. — Auditorium Theatre with Anderson’s Bookshop

October 15: Durham, N.C. — Durham Performing Arts Center with Quail Ridge Books

October 17: Birmingham, Ala. — Alabama Theatre with Books-A-Million

October 23: London, U.K. — Location TBD

November 5: Portland, Ore. — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with Literary Arts

November 16: Toronto, ON — Meridian Hall with Indigo

November 18: Nashville, Tenn. — Ryman Auditorium with Parnassus Books

November 20: Miami, Fla. — Ziff Opera House with Books & Books