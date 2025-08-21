Serena Williams reveals she lost 31 pounds, admits to using weight loss drugs: ‘A really good decision…'

Serena Williams revealed in an exclusive interview with TODAY.com that she has been taking GLP-1 medication to help with her recent weight loss. The 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed she began using a weight loss drug after her second child, as part of her paid partnership with health care company Ro. Williams revealed to the media outlet that she lost 31 pounds after she began the medication about a year ago. However, she did not reveal which kind. Serena Williams has been using GLP-1 medication for weight loss after her second child, losing 31 pounds. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP)(AFP)

According to NBC News, Ro is a telehealth company that prescribes GLP-1 medications, aims to normalize weight loss drug use, and challenge the stigma around it. Williams' spouse, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in Ro and also serves on its board.

Serena Williams shares her medication and weight loss journey

In an interview with TODAY.com, Williams shared that she has been on and off the medication but is “now completely on”. She called it a “really good decision I had to make for my life, you know, I tried everything."

She explained, "This all started after I had my (first) kid. As a woman, you go through different cycles in your life. ... No matter what I did — running, walking, I would walk for hours because they say that's good, I literally was playing a professional sport — and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health.” She added, "Then, after my second kid, it just even got harder. So then I was like, OK, I have to try something different." Williams also revealed that she tried being vegan and vegetarian as well.

The former tennis player shared that at a recent doctor's visit, she was told there was an improvement in her blood sugar levels and she said that her joints felt “lighter”. She recalled having a “a lot of knee issues ... especially after I had my kid (and) was never able to get to my normal levels of weight.” She believed that it also affected some of the wins she “could have had in my career”.

Williams on the side effects of medication

Talking about side effects of the medication, Williams revealed that she did not have any side effects from it, but acknowledged that some people do. She told the news outlet, “I put my body through a lot. ... I understand that there are lots of side effects, I just didn't have any.”

According to NBC News, the common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation, which often improve as people adjust to the medication with time.

On Thursday, she launched a campaign with Ro, and according to a press release, her hope for the campaign is to normalize the use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss and help others live healthier lives.

When asked if she sees herself on medications for the long term, Williams explained, "I feel like, after having my kids, my body was missing something. I don't know if it's something that the GLP-1 has, but I just feel normal again."

What are GLP-1 medications?

According to TODAY.com, GLP-1 drugs, which are also known as GLP-1 agonists, work by mimicking a hormone that is produced in the body after eating. This results in a suppressed diet, feeling full more quickly, and slowing the stomach emptying. The medications are also approved to treat diabetes as they trigger the release of insulin by the pancreas. GLP-1 medications are typically prescribed for obesity or diabetes, alongside recommended lifestyle changes like improved diet and regular exercise.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.