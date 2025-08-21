Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger has filed a sexual harassment complaint after a fellow inmate allegedly threatened to “b—h f–k” him. He has accused another inmate of making a crude sexual remark within days of his arrival at Idaho’s max security prison. After spending barely one night in his cell, Kohberger requested to be moved to a different part of Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise, documents obtained by People show. Bryan Kohberger files sexual harassment complaint, accuses inmates of making crude remarks in Idaho max security prison (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)(AP)

The complaint says Kohberger is facing “minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment.” He has also accused prisoners of flooding their own cells with toilet water and other mischief. One inmate allegedly said, “The only a– we’ll be eating is Kohberger’s.”

Bryan Kohberger facing ‘relentless’ taunting sessions

Kohberger’s facility is the J Block, where a mix of general population and death row inmates are housed. He previously also complained that he was unable to sleep at the maximum security prison because of other inmates who continuously yelled through vents into his cell in a “relentless” taunting session, the New York Post reported.

Kohberger previously claimed that inmates at Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna are taking turns shouting into the vent that leads into his cell most hours of the day, a law enforcement source told the Daily Mail. Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who works for the Cold Case Foundation, claimed that Kohberger has made several complaints to prison guards that he is unable to sleep.

“It’s driving him crazy,” McDonough said. “The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day — taunting him through the vents in his cell.”

McDonough said that the high-profile nature of Kohberger’s case and the shocking nature of his crime make him a target for other inmates who would want to harm him “just to make a name for themselves.” Kohberger was recently sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.