Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger loved the violent movie American Psycho, his cellmate said during an interview with police, as reported by the New York Post. He was also fascinated by murderer Alex Murdaugh, an attorney who was found guilty of the 2021 murdersof his wife and son. Kohberger is serving life in prison for the 2022 murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger's chilling obsessions revealed: American Psycho, Alex Murdaugh and more (Photo by Handout / Monroe County Correctional Facility / AFP) (AFP)

Kohberger’s cellmate told Idaho State Police that the Idaho killer had “creepy” eyes and loved to psychoanalyze the people around him. “Kohberger analyzed everything. He wanted to know why people had preferences on anything. He ‘psychoanalyzes everything,’” the cellmate revealed.

While Kohberger refused to discuss the case with his cellmate, he did reveal that his favorite film was 2000’s American Psycho, in which Christian Bale plays a psychopathic investment banker with a penchant for murder. He also revealed that he was a baseball fan, and that his favorite team was the New York Yankees.

Kohberger had an obsession with the CourtTV channel, and was particularly interested in the trial of Murdaugh.

Kohberger was also a fan of true crime grande dame Nancy Grace. A forensic expert revealed that screengrabs from her show, ‘Crime Stories,’ were found in his phone.

Bryan Kohberger was a clean freak

The cellmate revealed that Kohberger would be glued to the TV every time his news was discussed in the news, unless his friends and family were mentioned. The cellmate added that the Idaho murderer was also a clean freak, and would burn through three bars of soap every week during the long hours he spent showering. He constantly washed his hands, leaving his skin red. He would often ask for clean sheets and fresh clothes.

The cellmate said that despite his weird habits, Kohberger was “very smart, easy to get along with.”

In July, Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders. The former PhD student of criminology is accused of stabbing the students to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho.