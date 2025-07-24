Idaho murders: Did Bryan Kohberger have any connection to the 4 victims? Investigators reveal details

Following the sentencing of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, investigators revealed that he had no apparent real-world or online connection to any of the victims – Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The 30-year-old former PhD student of criminology stabbed the four University of Idaho students to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. Idaho murders: Did Bryan Kohberger have any connection to the 4 victims? (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)(AP)

Also Read | Bryan Kohberger sentencing: Victim's sister rips suspect in scathing statement, ‘The truth is, you’re basic’ | Watch

“We have never, to this day, found a single connection between him and any of the four victims or the two surviving roommates,” Idaho State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson said during a news conference after the hearing, the New York Post reported. “We had every resource possible and we worked that tirelessly.”

Various theories emerged after the murders

Several theories surfaced after the murders, one saying Kohberger dined at a local restaurant where Mogen and Kernodle worked, and saw them there. However, the restaurant owner dismissed these claims, saying Kohberger never entered the place.

Another claim was that Kohberger repeatedly messaged one of his victims on social media, but she did not respond, which made him furious. However, on Wednesday, July 23, investigators said there was no social media connection whatsoever between Kohberger and the victims.

Read More | Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison without parole

Investigators also dismissed claims that after the murders, Kohberger discussed the case in Facebook groups under the name Pappa Rodger. They said it was determined that Papa Rodger was not Kohberger. The user seemed to have had intimate knowledge of the case, and group administrators said the user argued with commenters in “creepy” posts.

Kohberger has provided no explanation at all. Judge Steven Hippler asked him before the sentencing, “Mr. Kohberger, you have an opportunity to make a statement. I take it you are declining?”

“I respectfully decline,” Kohberger replied.

Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders. The sentencing took place in a Boise court on July 23.