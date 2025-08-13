Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger tormented by fellow inmates in ‘relentless’ taunting sessions, ‘It’s driving him crazy’

Convicted Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger has complained that he is “extremely annoyed” and unable to sleep at the maximum security prison because of other inmates who continuously yell through vents into his cell in a “relentless” taunting session, the New York Post reported. Kohberger is now being held in solitary confinement in the only maximum security prison in the state. Bryan Kohberger tormented by fellow inmates in ‘relentless’ taunting sessions (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)(AP)

Kohberger was recently sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The 30-year-old former PhD student of criminology is accused of stabbing the students to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. The sentencing took place in a Boise court on July 23.

‘It’s driving him crazy’

Kohberger has now claimed that fellow inmates at Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna are taking turns shouting into the vent that leads into his cell most hours of the day, a law enforcement source told the Daily Mail. Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who works for the Cold Case Foundation, claimed that Kohberger has made several complaints to prison guards that he is losing sleep.

Also Read | Bryan Kohberger sentencing: Victim's sister rips suspect in scathing statement, ‘The truth is, you’re basic’ | Watch

“It’s driving him crazy,” McDonough said. “The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day — taunting him through the vents in his cell.”

“They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking turns doing it. It’s relentless,” McDonough added. “He’s extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them.”

Kohberger is being held in the prison’s restricted unit in the facility’s J block, which is located away from the general prison population. McDonough said that the high-profile nature of Kohberger’s case and the shocking nature of his crimes make him a target for other inmates who would want to harm him “just to make a name for themselves.” Prison staff, however, are unlikely to help him as the other inmates do not pose a physical threat to Kohberger.