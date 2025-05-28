2 Secret Service officers brawl outside Obama’s home: Here are 5 other times the agency was involved in scandals

Two uniformed officers were suspended by the Secret Service after being caught on camera fighting each other outside former President Barack Obama’s home last week. One of the federal officers involved in the fight grabbed her radio and was heard threatening to “whoop this girl’s a**.” 2 female Secret Service officers brawl outside Barack Obama’s home in shocking viral clip (@susancrabtree/X)

A shocking clip of the incident, which is now viral, shows the female agents punching and shoving each other. RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree shared both the video and audio files on X. She said that the brawl took place outside Obama’s Washington, DC, home about 2 miles northwest of the White House.

“I need a supervisor out here… immediately before I whoop this girl’s a**,” one of the women says into the radio.

Five times the Secret Service was in the midst of a controversy

The Secret Service has previously been under fire for other incidents of bad behavior. Here are five such instances:

Michelle Herczeg, who had been assigned to protect then-Vice President Kamala Harris, allegedly attacked a supervisor in April 2024 after he relieved her of duties. She was fired after being accused of throwing sanitary pads and screaming at coworkers.

Back in 2022, two Secret Service agents working on Joe Biden's trip to Asia were sent home after one of them allegedly drunkenly assaulted a South Korean the day before Biden arrived in Seoul. The agent was arrested after getting into a fight over a taxi.

Last year, a Secret Service agent was placed on administrative leave in connection to an alleged incident of sexual misconduct against an aide who work for Harris. Real Clear Politics reported that the agent allegedly sexually assaulted a staff member who worked for the then-vice president, citing four sources "in the Secret Service community."

Two Secret Service agents were removed from Presidential security detail in 2013 after allegedly sending sexually inappropriate emails to a colleague. The scandal was uncovered when one of the agents was found attempting to forcefully enter a woman’s hotel room after forgetting a bullet inside.

Eight Secret Service agents were fired in 2012 for allegedly soliciting prostitites while on an on-duty trip to Colombia.

Recent video

Crabtree’s recent video on X is captioned, “@RCPolitics has obtained video of the fight between two women Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers outside former President Obama's residence last week after one officer called a supervisor to come before "I whoop this girl's a**."

The post adds, “The skirmish is raising new questions about whether DEI is still plaguing the USSS despite Trump's directive to abolish it.”

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed the fight in a statement to the New York Post. “The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21,” the spokesman said.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further,” the spokesman added.