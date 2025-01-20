Kamala Harris says she won't ‘go quietly into the night’ as she signs VP's desk drawer: ‘Don’t worry about that’

Kamala Harris has vowed she would not “go quietly into the night” and would remain active in politics after losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump. “You all know me because we have spent long hours, long days and months and years together,” Harris said Friday, January 17, as she completed the tradition of signing the vice president’s desk drawer, according to New York Post. Kamala Harris says she won't ‘go quietly into the night’ as she signs VP's desk drawer (Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“It is not my nature to go quietly into the night. So, don’t worry about that,” the outgoing vice president added.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris signs the interior of the center drawer of her desk, as part of a longstanding tradition, in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 16, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

Harris added her signature next to former vice presidents like Dick Cheney, Joe Biden and Walter Mondale in a ceremony that dates back to the 1940s. She is the first female and second minority to serve as the vice president of the United States. The desk Harris used has been used by every vice president since Lyndon B. Johnson.

The signature of US Vice President Kamala Harris following a desk signing ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Signing the top drawer of the desk is a tradition that started in the 1940s with former US President Lyndon B. Johnson. Photographer: Jemal Countess/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

‘It is the work of caring about our country’

Harris did not specifically detail her upcoming plans. However, rumours say she might run for political office again, including as governor of California, as Gavin Newsom is term-limited.

“It is the work of caring about our country,” Harris said of the vice presidency. “It is the work of understanding we hold these offices in the public trust with the duty and the responsibility to uphold the oath we take to respect, to defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Harris has largely laid low after being defeated by Trump, but previously hinted at staying active in politics.“We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square,” she said during her concession speech in November.

Meanwhile, outgoing president Biden said in a recent interview with USA Today that he may have won had he not dropped out of the race. "It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” Biden said, confident and contemplative at the same time.

However, Biden also appeared to express uncertainty about committing to one more full term, saying, "So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?"