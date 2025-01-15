Menu Explore
Goodbye Joe Biden: How to watch outgoing President's farewell address as Bernie Senders reveals his biggest failure

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 15, 2025 05:32 PM IST

Outgoing President Joe Biden will give his farewell speech to the country on Wednesday night, just five days before President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take over the Oval office.

Biden's farewell speech will be broadcast by some major news outlets like Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS. The address can also be watched via a live TV streaming service.
Biden was engaged in a heated contest with Trump in the 2024 presidential election before he decided to withdraw from the race in late July and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place on the Democratic ticket.

While Trump's inauguration is set to take place on January 20, Biden's farewell speech may pave the way for a smooth transition of power or it may allude to the impending tension between Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

When to watch Biden's farewell speech?

The US citizens can watch 82-year-old Biden's remarks at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

How to watch Biden's farewell speech?

Biden's farewell speech will be broadcast by some major news outlets like Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS. The address can also be watched via a live TV streaming service.

During his administration, Biden faced challenging economic conditions and significant inflationary pressures, but he also championed student loan forgiveness.

The US military concluded its withdrawal from Afghanistan under Biden administration. Republican senators referred to the tumultuous exit as one of the Democratic administration's “darkest moments”.

In his final days of the presidency, he decided to pardon his son Hunter, stoking massive controversy. Hunter was facing three felony counts related to a 2018 gun purchase while using narcotics and a charge of tax fraud.

When reporters asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden's farewell speech, she said: “He has some thoughts on the future, not just of the country, but how this country moves forward as a leader, when you think about global events, important global issues, and certainly he will lay that out.”

Also Read: Biden announces two national monuments in California after wildfire chaos

Biden ally Bernie Sanders reveals outgoing President's biggest failure

Bernie Sanders revealed that Biden's greatest shortcoming as president was his inability to explain his economic strategies to regular working-class Americans and his lack of “strong enough” character.

Speaking to streamer Hasan Piker, the Vermont Senator called Biden's domestic policy record “strong,” but stressed that the president didn't meet his objectives.

Comparing Biden to President-elect Donald Trump, the 83-year-old Democratic Socialist said: “Biden has accomplished a lot but he does not do what Trump does and identify enemies.”

He claimed that while Trump frequently blames transgender or immigrant groups, Biden refuses to employ a strong messaging on corporate greed.

Trump will “bring about change,” Sanders acknowledged, adding that Democrats guarded the system.

When Biden withdrew from the race, he admitted that the 82-year-old President “prone to gaffes, walks stiffly, and had a disastrous debate with Trump.”

