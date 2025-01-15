Pete Hegseth grilled by senators over ‘very racist extremist tattoo’; What is it and how it's connected with Joe Biden

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's defense secretary pick, on Tuesday appeared before the senators in the face of divergent views over his suitability for the position in the upcoming US administration. Pete Hegseth speaks during a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

During the confirmation hearing, Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and a distinguished combat veteran, presented himself as a “change agent” committed to strengthening the security of the US. Democrats, however, questioned him closely about his background and credentials, grilling him about a tattoo on his chest that some have characterised as an extremist symbol.

Hegseth has several tattoos on his bodies. While some are dedicated to his service in the military, others are related to his faith.

What does Hegseth's ‘Jerusalem Cross Tattoo’ mean?

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer during Tuesday hearing questioned Hegseth about his chest tattoo, asking him to explain its meaning. Hegseth highlighted its religious significance.

He called his tattoo a “Jerusalem cross,” clarifying that it is “a historic Christian symbol.”

“In fact, interestingly, recently I attended briefly the memorial ceremony of former President Jimmy Carter, on the floor of our national cathedral. On the front page of his program was the very same Jerusalem cross. It is a Christian religious symbol.”

When Hegseth was not allowed to work at Biden's inauguration due to tattoo

Hegseth further claimed he was not allowed to do National Guard duty at Biden's inauguration in January 2021 after a fellow soldier notified his superiors about a tattoo linked to extremist organisations, calling him as a potential “insider threat.”

The controversial tattoo “Deus Vult” means “God wills it” in Latin. The slogan was used as an appeal for unity for Christians during the Crusades and was also embraced by white extremist organisations.

Hegseth referred to the reports about his removal from his inaugural duties as “anti-Christian bigotry,” highlighting an old post from JD Vance, the vice president-elect, who labeled the tattoo a “Christian motto.”

The appointment of Hegseth as secretary of defense has not been verified as of Tuesday. The committee is yet to cast a vote and a full Senate vote on his nomination is still pending.

