JD Vance's ‘skipping the inauguration’ joke was lost on ‘America First’ loyalists: ‘He is not serious about this job’

Vice President-elect JD Vance, a proud Ohio State alumnus, is faced with a High School Musical Troy Bolton-esque dilemma on January 20 as his and President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and the title game against Notre Dame are scheduled for the same day. The complication ultimately led him to cope with it in the best way possible: by joking about it. U.S. Vice President-elect Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) arrives for joint session of Congress to ratify the 2024 Presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP/Anna Moneymaker )

Inauguration Day happening on the same day as Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football National Championship

“Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game,” he quipped in a post on X, formerly Twitter. In a follow-up tweet, the former Ohio senator posted a meme reflecting two options for the day: “Attend your own inauguration” or “Go watch the Buckeyes win a national title.”

Vance’s alma mater’s collegiate football team is headed for the program’s first national title since 2014. The incoming US VP will objectively be rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes without fail, but from a distance, on the day Trump’s second White House term is sworn in.

JD Vance's Inauguration Day joke faces ire

However, Vance’s joke was ultimately lost on many netizens who instantly bombarded his post’s comments section, questioning his commitment to the country and his new post. Someone who failed to catch the humour in Vance’s personalised post fumed online, “That’s not America First. You have an obligation to the American citizens first, not OSU. I’m a Buckeye fan in Ohio and understand why you want to go to the game, but it’s so not cool. We are fighting for our country here.”

Another user wrote, “ I think inauguration should be the priority. I understand championship games and love football too but you may need to watch on playback like the rest of us.” Yet another person wrote in an accusatory tone, “Poor taste, given your anticipated new title, the crisis in Los Angeles, the recent attack and loss of life in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. You are the second in command of this great nation. Please take your job seriously.”

A fourth commented, “Stand by you man… Get inaugurated with Trump.” A fifth said, “I didn’t vote for a VP to attend games, I voted for one to attend to matters at hand. So I would hope you would do your expected duties of the day for the USA.” Someone else took a step further: “First official day on the job and you won’t be there? Not a good look or example to the American people. Love you JD, but sorry….it is your responsibility to be there. I have missed many things in my life that I wanted to do.”

A series of remarks of the tone, “He is not serious about this job,” filled the comments section, baffling those who saw through the obvious hilarity of Vance’s dilemma. While someone suggested he pull a full-on Troy Bolton move by doing both: “Inauguration is at noon. The games at 7:30. You’re good! O - H !” others couldn’t “fathom the humourlessness of these comments.”

Others come to JD Vance's rescue only to be bemused by how the joke got lost

Presumably with face-palming while scrolling through the thread, an X user wrote back, “I have officially lost all faith in the United States population because people don’t understand this is a joke. Sarcasm and humour is dead…” Another person added to Vance’s sense of humour, saying, “A real American would always choose football over political nonsense.”

A third user pointed out, “This is a joke people, like everyone else who loves college football he wants to be in attendance at the game but he has other commitments. This is scary that people don’t get it.” Others backed the VP-elect with comments like, “Can’t believe there are people who are taking this so seriously” and “Y’all clearly don’t know a joke when you see it. This man is joking. Learn to laugh.”

How to watch Inauguration Day?

Donald Trump is all set to reassume presidential power on Inauguration Day, which not only coincides with the Ohio State vs Notre Dame college football showdown but also Martin Luther King Jr Day - a federal holiday. The swearing-in ceremony will start at 11 am CT at the US Capitol as both Trump and Vance take their oaths of office. Major news networks, including CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox News and C-SPAN, will air the event, with some (along with USA Today) even live-streaming the day's action on YouTube.

On the other hand, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game will kick off on January 20 at 7:30 pm ET, to be aired by ESPN.