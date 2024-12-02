Karine Jean-Pierre asserts Joe Biden wouldn't pardon Hunter in resurfaced video, netizens fume, ‘How blatantly they lie’

A video of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserting that Joe Biden would not pardon his son Hunter Biden has gone viral, with X users accusing the Biden administration of “lying.” Biden signed a pardon on Sunday, December 1, for Hunter after his son was convicted of federal gun charges and federal tax evasion charges. Karine Jean-Pierre asserts Joe Biden wouldn't pardon Hunter in resurfaced video (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Time and again, president Biden vowed to Americans that he would restore norms and respect for the rule of law following Donald Trump’s first term in office. Biden categorically ruled out a pardon or commutation for Hunter in June after the younger Biden faced trial in the Delaware gun case. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him,” Biden said at the time.

Even in November, after Trump’s electoral victory, Jean-Pierre ruled out a pardon or clemency for Hunter. She said at the time, “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.”

‘They just lie’

In a video going viral on X, a reporter is heard asking Jean-Pierre if there is “any possibility” that Biden will end up pardoning his son. Jean-Pierre responded with a confident “no.”

The video has been shared with the caption, “For years Joe Biden’s administration assured you Joe would never pardon Hunter. It’s really extraordinary how blatantly they lie.”

Netizens blasted Biden and his administration in the comment section of the above video. “It’s crazy we knew this was coming. They just lie lie lie, and then just do the exact thing they said they weren’t gonna do..,” one user commented. “40 years of lying why would he stop now..,” one user wrote, while another said, “Everything that comes out of their mouths is lies.”

“The Biden Family has been covering for Hunter for DECADES.. this comes as no surprise. Their son has never taken ownership his entire life and will never do so,” wrote one user, while another said, “I think most of us can understand why Joe issued the pardon but gaslighting the American people along the way is the issue.” “Can't trust the press secretary! nothing but lies,” one wrote. Another user said, “As a father, I get it and would do the same!However, the rationalization is complete BS and, ironically, it’s exactly what you did to your political opponent. Just say you have a son that made mistakes, that you love him and that you have the power to pardon him.”