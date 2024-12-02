Colorado Gov. Jared Polis first Dem to call out Joe Biden for pardoning Hunter, ‘He put his family ahead of the country’

Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis blasted Joe Biden after the president pardoned his son Hunter Biden. Polis is the first Dem to challenge the president. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis first Dem to call out Joe Biden for pardoning Hunter (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg, photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

“While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation,” Polis wrote on X.

He added, “When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son.”

Joe Biden pardons son Hunter

On Sunday, December 1, Biden signed a pardon for Hunter after his son wasconvicted of federal gun charges and federal tax evasion charges. The president said he was taking the step after watching Hunter being “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.” In September, the younger Biden pleaded guilty to nine counts tied to bilking Americans of $1.4 million in taxes. He was found guilty of three federal gun charges in June after being charged with possession of a firearm while addicted to illegal drugs.

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form,” president Biden reportedly said in a statement.

He added, “Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.”

Biden went on to argue that Hunter “was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.” “There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here,” Biden said. “Enough is enough.”