White House questioned as mysterious ‘purple bruise’ on Biden's left hand sparks illness theories

The White House preferred to remain silent after President-elect Joe Biden was first pictured with a mystery bruise on the top of his hand, raising concerns about his health. The mark was noticeable again on Friday evening, when the outgoing President arrived at the White House for a Medal of Honor ceremony. However, no visible cuts were seen on his skin. Biden's health has come back into the spotlight after The Wall Street Journal published an article on December 19 on how his staff managed with a "diminished" president during his term in the office.

According to Daily Mail, it queried the White House spokesman about the bruise, but it denied to give any explanation.

The bruise was initially evident when Biden, 82, held a ceremony in the White House's State Dining Room on Thursday to commemorate the record number of federal judges hired during his tenure.

However, astute observers discovered weird marks on Biden's left hand.

The coin-sized patch was dark purple in hue and resembled a bruise that had been partly concealed with makeup.

Internet reacts over spots on Biden's hand

The bruise has spawned a slew of conspiracy theories on social media, especially the possibility that he had received intravenous therapy recently.

“Veins in the back of the hand are the easiest to find,” one person remarked on X.

“Biden was spotted with the same spot on his hand as Queen Elizabeth II had shortly before her death,” another stated.

“IV infusion?” a third user asked.

Meanwhile, some persons blamed Biden's old age for the marks.

“Isn’t it common for old people to get dark spots on their hands?” one person asked.

“That’s just old people hands dude,” one more noted, while another said, “He's OLD. Those are AGE spots. Everyone his age has them.”

Mark on Biden's lip raises concerns

According to the article, Biden's aides used to reiterate obvious directions to him, such as from where he was supposed to exit while being on the stage.

Concerns about a bruise on his hand come only hours after he seemed to have a mark on his lip.

“Biden looked awful,” one X user wrote. “He looked like he may have fallen from his lower lip looking swollen and bruised.”