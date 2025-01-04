JD Vance hospitalised after Senate swearing-in; Will VP-elect's surgery impact his inauguration?

US Vice President-elect JD Vance was hospitalised for a minor sinus surgery on Friday after attending the Senate's swearing-in ceremony. The surgery was conducted at George Washington Hospital in Washington, as per Fox News. JD Vance's most recent surgery is unlikely to interfere with his chance to become vice president.(AP)

In a statement to The Hill, Vance's spokesperson William Martin said: “The Vice President-elect is having long-planned, minor sinus surgery.” He confirmed that he will be back to work a day after the surgery.

Vance to becomes youngest US VP after Richard Nixon

This medical operation takes place just weeks before Vance's inauguration as vice president that is set to take place on January 20 alongside President-elect Donald Trump.

After his inauguration, Vance, 40, will become the youngest US VP since Richard Nixon, who was the same age when he took charge in 1953.

Before being hospitalised, Vance attended the Senate and met new Republican senators Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania as they sworn into the office. Expressing his support for them on social media, Vance congratulated both the senators. “I was proud to stand with [Sen. Bernie Moreno] and [Dave McCormick] as they were sworn into the US Senate.”

Vance currently serves as a senator from Ohio, and he is yet to declared his date for his resignation. Following his resignation, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will name his temporary replacement. The temporary appointment will work until a special election in November decides who will fill the rest of Vance's term, which ends in 2028.

Will Vance's surgery impact his inauguration as US VP?

Vance's most recent surgery is unlikely to interfere with his chance to become vice president. His prompt return to work suggests a successful recuperation, keeping him on schedule for the impending inauguration.

Vance was beaming as he stood a few feet away from US VP Kamala Harris as she administered the oath to Moreno and the other senators, which included her mispronouncing the Pledge of Allegiance.

Both Harris and Vance did not interact with each other, but they both smiled and greeted the newly sworn-in senators.