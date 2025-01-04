JD Vance caught laughing while Kamala Harris swears in new U.S. senators: Video viral

JD Vance was caught laughing during Vice President Kamala Harris's swearing-in of new U.S. senators as the 119th Congress convened. The video quickly made rounds online, with Donald Trump Jr. even sharing the clip with multiple laughing emojis. Harris, who appeared to be in good spirits, smiled back at the Republicans after a hard-fought election season. Vice President Kamala Harris was subjected to embarrassing criticism on January 3, 2025, when she appeared to fumble the Pledge of Allegiance on the Senate's opening day. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(X)

JD Vance's reaction goes viral as Harris reads the oath

As Vice President, Harris has a crucial role as President of the Senate, where she breaks ties and oversees impeachment trials that don't involve the sitting president. One of her key duties is swearing in new senators-elect, officially welcoming them into office.

In the video, incoming Vice President JD Vance is seen smiling, laughing, and quietly mumbling something to someone as Kamala Harris reads out the oath, while the senators raise their hands as a gesture of swearing in. The clip quickly went viral, sparking speculation online. Some users tried to decode what Vance might have been saying, while others speculated that he could have been rehearsing, given that he will soon be taking on the role himself.

While some might have thought it was a jab at Harris, Vance made sure to clap after the ceremony, signaling there was no ill intent.

“Can't wait for JD to take Kamala's place,” an internet user wrote. “JD Vance was the perfect choice! Thank you President Trump for choosing him,” another commented. “Kamala will always be the better leader she’s more qualified and has the maturity required,” someone chimed in.

JD Vance undergoes minor surgery

As reported by Fox News, immediately after the ceremony, Vice President-elect JD Vance headed to George Washington Hospital on Friday afternoon for a "scheduled" minor surgery. Vance was present on Capitol Hill while Vice President Kamala Harris swore in the new senators.

"The Vice President-elect is having long-planned, minor sinus surgery and will be back at work tomorrow," Vance Spokesperson William Martin informed the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Harris faced criticism on social media after mistakenly mixing up the words to the Pledge of Allegiance while leading it in the U.S. Senate on Friday. While preparing to swear in senators for the 119th Congress, she accidentally said, "I pledge allegiance to the United States," before quickly correcting herself and finishing the phrase. The slip-up quickly went viral, with many mocking the gaffe online.