Donald Trump Jr shares new video of president-elect, Melania dancing to YMCA at Mar-a-Lago New Year's party

Melania and Donald Trump dance to YMCA during New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago

“It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!!!! Happy new year all!” the 47-year-old captioned the video shared on Instagram. The clip shows the future president enjoying the Village People's 1978 hit song by swaying and moving his arms. The former first lady also danced to the beat and mouthed the lyrics.

Florida realtor Alex McCoy shared another video of the dance session recorded from a different angle on her Instagram story. Elon Musk was also seen throwing some moves while standing next to the president-elect in another clip shared on X. The Tesla CEO brought his four-year-old son X AE A-XII, “X,” to the venue on his shoulders.

During the star-studded party, the future president's daughter-in-law Lara, who is married to his son Eric Trump, took to the stage to perform a few songs, including I Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. In yet another video shared on X, Musk's son was seen getting in on the fun by banging on his father's head to the beat of the music during Lara's set.

Trump supporters sent the president-elect and his family New Year wishes as videos from the Mar-a-Lago party went viral online. “Let’s celebrate and dance to the real president and to everything being fixed 2025!!!!!! best 4 years are coming,” Christopher Villa commented on Trump Jr's Instagram video.