Donald Trump 'buys' Canada, Greenland, and Panama Canal in Eric Trump's post; Danish leader’s blunt five-word response

Eric Trump recently took to the social media platform X to share a humorous post featuring his father, Donald Trump, depicted as "buying" Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal through Amazon. The lighthearted and satirical post quickly garnered attention, playing off his father's larger-than-life persona and penchant for bold, often controversial statements. Following Donald Trump's controversial statements about acquiring Canada and Greenland, Eric Trump posts a satirical image, drawing both laughter and firm responses.

Eric Trump shares Trump’s extraordinary shopping cart

Eric’s hilarious post showed Trump adding the three territories to his online shopping cart on Amazon. He captioned the post. “We are so back”. The post comes after the president-elect suggested that Canada should join the United States on Wednesday, December 18. He wrote on his social media, “No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!” as reported by WION.

Trump also recently reiterated his desire of years to purchase Greenland as he called the territory an “absolute necessity” for US security. He wrote on Truth Social, “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

Danish leader’s blunt response to Trump

Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, swiftly moved to dismiss any possibility of a deal after former U.S. President Donald Trump once again suggested that the United States should take control of the island. In a direct and firm response, Egede stated, "We are not for sale," reiterating Greenland's sovereignty and rejecting Trump's controversial proposal.

In a statement, he said, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom," as reported by DailyMail.

Netizens also reacted to Eric’s post as one user wrote, “How about the Bahamas!? It's RIGHT there!" A second user wrote, “will they arrive before Christmas?!?” A third user wrote, “Do we know if the President - Elect can expect delivery before January 20, 2025?”