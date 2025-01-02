Donald Trump has said that “the USA is breaking down” and has blamed the “weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership” for the nation’s downfall. The president-elect’s fiery statement slamming the US security came hours after the deadly New Orleans car attack, although he did specifically mention the incident in his post. Donald Trump says ‘USA is breaking down,' blasts ‘virtually nonexistent leadership’ after incidents of violence (REUTERS)

‘The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late’

“Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership,” the president-elect wrote on Truth Social. “The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself. Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country.”

Trump added, “The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late. The USA is breaking down - A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation. Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s statement came following a series of violent incidents in the United States, including the New Orleans attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, which resulted in the death of the driver. In the New Orleans attack, at least 15 people died when suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street. He was eventually shot dead by cops.

In a previous Truth Social post, Trump said his administration “will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”