Who was Matthew Livelsberger? Driver of Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas identified as Colorado Springs native, 37

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as a 37-year-old man. The Gazette reported that sources told KOAA that the driver was named Matthew Livelsberger, and lived in Colorado Springs. First responders, some wearing Hazmat gear, gather outside the Fashion Show mall across from the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas as they investigate a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of the hotel's entrance on January 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Who was Matthew Livelsberger?

As per reports, Livelsberger had several Colorado Springs addresses associated with him. The FBI showed up at one of these addresses. However, he has yet to be identified by officers.

At least seven bystanders suffered minor injuries and the driver was killed when the Tesla vehicle burst into flames after it detonated outside of the Vegas hotel. Authorities are now investigating the January 1 incident as a possible act of terror.

Meanwhile, investigators determined that the Tesla truck was rented through the Turo app, which was also used to rent the pickup truck used by suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar in the New Orleans attack. At least 15 people died when Jabbar plowed the vehicle bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street. He was eventually gunned down by cops.

The cybertruck blast occurred just hours after the New Orleans attack, and Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted that authorities are “not ruling anything out yet.” “I don’t know, but what I can tell you is we’re absolutely investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans as well as other attacks that have been occurring around the world,” he said. President Joe Biden also said that law enforcement is looking into “whether there’s any possible connection” between the two tragedies.

McMahill thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his cooperation. "He gave us a lot of information on how the vehicle was locked. And being able to capture all the video from the Tesla charging stations across the country,” he said of Musk.

The Cybertruck was filled with fireworks-style mortars, it has been confirmed. Authorities are now working to determine if they were set off deliberately.