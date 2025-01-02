Elon Musk changes his name on X again after Kekius Maximus. This time it's…

Elon Musk has once again changed his name on X. On Tuesday, the Tesla CEO debuted “Kekius Maximus” as his new name on the social media platform. However, he reverted back to his original moniker on Thursday. The move comes just after a Tesla Cybertruck “exploded” outside Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel. FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, who supports Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, gestures as he speaks about voting during an America PAC Town Hall in Folsom, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo(REUTERS)

Elon Musk changes his name on X again after Kekius Maximum

The SpaceX founder also went back to a photo of himself on the platform after he had changed his profile avatar to an image of the popular Pepe the Frog sporting a gladiator-like armour. While its unclear as to why Musk changed his name to Kekius Maximus, it had a significant impact in the cryptocurrency market.

Shortly after Musk's name change on Tuesday, memecoin KEKIUS rose by over 900%, reported CoinGecko. Prior to this, the crypto was trading at under 20 cents. As the richest man in the world changed his name again, the Kekius Maximus cryptocurrency immediately crashed.

The Solana-based memecoin token dropped 122.8 per cent to ₹0.307 compared to ₹0.684 in just 15 minutes of Musk returning to his original moniker on Thursday. The move came after a Tesla Cybertruck went up in flames following an explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reacting to the incident, Musk tweeted, “The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken.”

The driver who was killed in Wednesday's explosion was identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado Springs, reported KOAA. At least seven bystanders sustained injuries when the Tesla vehicle went up in flames. The authorities are now investigating the explosion as a possible act of terror.