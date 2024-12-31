Elon Musk changes his name and display pic on X again. Here's what Kekius Maximus means

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is known for his quirky and out-of-the-box antics on social media, has now updated his X (formerly Twitter) account by changing his name. Elon Musk is now known as "Kekius Maximus" on the social media platform X.(REUTERS)

The Tesla boss is now known as "Kekius Maximus" on the social media platform and has also replaced his profile picture with the popular "Pepe the Frog" meme. However, in this avatar, the Pepe character is seen dressed as a warrior holding a joystick to play a video game.

Who is Kekius Maximus?

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) is a new memecoin which has recently emerged in cryptocurrency and has been trending since Elon Musk changed his display name and picture to the icon, leading to the coin soar above 500% within hours.

The character of Kekius Maximus is based on a little-known meme which fuses popular Pepe The Frog character with the movie character of Maximus from Gladiator.

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) has quickly made a name for itself in the cryptocurrency market, drawing significant interest from investors and enthusiasts. According to CoinGecko data, the memecoin Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) has skyrocketed over 500% in just a few hours. Alongside KEKIUS, several other Kekius-themed memecoins have also gained momentum, surging over 200% despite being launched only hours ago.

Why Elon Musk changed his name

While Elon Musk has not directly addressed why he changed his name to the memecoin title, the billionaire CEO did share several posts on X talking about his new avatar.

"Imagine you're a journalist who's writing about Elon on X and it goes: "Elon Musk, aka 'Kekius Maximus' on X," read one of the posts on X, reshared by Elon with the caption, “This will be priceless.”

Here's what Elon Musk said:

However, in another post, he shared a prediction for the cryptocurrency. "Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE," he said, posting a AI-generated image of the character touching a stone with the digits 80 carved on it.