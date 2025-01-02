Melania Trump condemns ‘deeply concerning’ violence in communities after New Orleans attack, ‘The brutality must stop’

Melania Trump has spoken out following the sickening New Orleans car attack that left at least 15 people dead. Suspected terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing several people before being shot dead by cops. Melania Trump condemns ‘deeply concerning’ violence in communities after New Orleans attack (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)(AP)

Taking to X, Melania wrote, “The incidents of violence that have impacted our communities are deeply concerning. The brutality must stop. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families who are experiencing such profound grief and loss. Let us strive for a future where peace prevails.”

In the comment section, many agreed to Melania and thanked her for her prayers. “Yes. None of us wanted for the new year to start this way. But we’re going to have an absolutely awesome 2025. Will be one of the best years in a long time,” one X user commented, while another wrote, “Thank you for kind thoughts. Your heart is always with the people, and your level-headed, kind demeanor is what we all need right now. I have no doubt that there is much strength behind that kindness.” One said, “Well said Melania. Peace is the priority.” “A tough way to start the new year, for sure. Your beautiful statement is heartfelt and powerful,” another wrote.

Donald Trump blasted the ‘act of pure evil’

Jabbar reportedly uploaded videos to his Facebook page, where he “pledged allegiance to ISIS” before carrying out the deadly attack. He admitted in one of the videos that he was planning to murder his family. An Army vet from Texas, Jabbar was flying an ISIS flag attached to a rented Ford F-150 Lighting EV pickup when attacked the crowd.

Melania’s statement comes after her husband, Donald Trump, broke his silence on the New Orleans attack in a post where he claimed “criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country.” He also blasted Democrats for “refuting” this statement. “The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!” the president-elect wrote on Truth Social.