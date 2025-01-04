Motive behind soldier's Cybertruck suicide bombing revealed: ‘Needed to cleanse my mind…’

Matthew Livelsberger, a decorated U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, was identified as the person who carried out a suicide bombing involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. This undated photo provided by Alicia Arritt, shows her with former Army Special Forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who died by suicide in a Cybertruck that exploded in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas on New Years Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Alicia Arritt via AP)(AP)

While authorities continue to investigate, evidence points to Livelsberger’s history and a disturbing conspiracy theory about Chinese drones as potential factors behind the tragic incident.

Matthew Livelsberger’s anti-China sentiments

According to the NY Post, authorities found strong evidence that the special force soldier wrote a manifesto accusing the U.S. government of collaborating with China to develop dangerous drones. He referred to these drones as "the most dangerous threat to national security" and claimed they had “gravity manipulation technology, making them hard to detect.”

Leaving behind notes and a manifesto, he claimed his act was not a terror attack, but rather a desperate attempt to "cleanse" his mind of the emotional burden he had carried.

Motive behind the bombing

Livelsberger left behind two notes on his phone, explaining his actions. In one note, he said, “This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call." Criticising Americans he continued, “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives.”

He also wrote that his decision to act now was due to the emotional weight of losing fellow soldiers and taking lives during his military service. “Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

“We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves,” he wrote, according to the police, who are still examining his devices.

“We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist! But right now we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse.”

The bomber who shot himself in the car right before the explosion served in the Army’s elite Green Berets for over 19 years. He had recently separated from his wife, which seemed to have triggered his decision to carry out the bombing. Investigators believe that PTSD and other personal struggles played a role in his actions.