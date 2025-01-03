Donald Trump blasts Joe Biden over New Orleans attack, Cybertruck explosion: ‘Total disaster, worst President’

Joe Biden is a “total disaster” and the “worst President” in America's history, President-elect Donald Trump asserted on Friday, holding the Democrat responsible for the terror attack in New Orleans. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“With the Biden ‘Open Border's Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe. That time has come, only worse than ever imagined,” Donald Trump wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Republican added, “Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER. What he and his group of Election Interfering “thugs” have done to our Country will not soon be forgotten! MAGA (Make America Great Again).”

The US is now a “disaster” and has become a “laughing stock,” Trump noted, and lambasted agencies for spending their time in “unlawfully attacking their political opponent” (Trump himself) instead of protecting Americans from those who had infiltrated “all aspects of our government and the nation itself.”

He added, “Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country. The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late. The USA is breaking down - A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation. Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!.”

The attack in New Orleans, which saw a truck driver, later identified as US Army veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar, ram the vehicle into New Year revellers on Bourbon Street, and the explosion in a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump-owned hotel in Las Vegas, occurred ahead of the January 20 inauguration of the politician-business tycoon's second term.