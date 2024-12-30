Sisodia’s ‘education manifesto’ assures new schools, better facilities

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister (CM) Manish Sisodia on Sunday released an ‘education manifesto’ for his Jangpura constituency, promising new schools and foreign language courses. Manish Sisodia

“Quality education is the key to the progress of any family. As Delhi’s education minister, I have laid a foundation to provide quality education to every child in Delhi. Now, as MLA from the Jangpura constituency, I am here to continue this work and realise my dream of providing the best possible educational facilities to every child,” Sisodia said.

According to the ‘manifesto,’ two fully equipped new schools in Sarai Kale Khan, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and other areas will be opened. “New, modern buildings will be constructed in schools at Feroz Shah Kotla and Hari Nagar Ashram, where children can study up to Class 12. Coordination with traffic police will ensure smooth commutes during school opening and closing times. Delhi government schools will be linked with 17 municipal corporation schools and 62 local anganwadis to provide quality education opportunities to children aged 3 to 18,” the document mentioned.

From the Jangpura constituency, Congress has fielded former mayor Farhad Suri while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its candidate.

Further, the former deputy CM promised that DIET (District Institute of Education & Training) Daryaganj will be developed into a modern training and research centre, inspiring teachers to adopt innovative teaching method while ITI Hazrat Nizamuddin will introduce new courses with technology to create new job opportunities.

“Monthly ‘Shiksha Par Charcha’ programs will be held with the participation of all teachers and principals. Spoken English courses will be introduced to enhance communication skills, alongside German, French, and Japanese language courses,” it added.Other promises include teachers for Tamil and other south Indian languages.