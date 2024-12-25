JD Vance bakes 'family biscuits' on Christmas, gets assistance from ‘world’s best 3-year-old sous chef’: Watch

JD Vance, the US Vice President-elect, shared a cute moment with his three-year-old daughter as they celebrated Christmas Day. On social media, Vance posted a video in which the two can be seen preparing cookies for the occasion. JD Vance called his daughter the “best three-year-old sous chef in the world”.

JD Vance prepares 'family biscuits' on Christmas

Extending Christmas wishes to all fans and supporters, Vance on Wednesday wrote on X, “Merry Christmas”, along with a video of him and his daughter making “Vance family biscuits” for the event.

“Baking some Vance family biscuits with the world’s best three-year-old sous chef. Merry Christmas everyone!” he wrote.

In the video, Vance teaches his daughter Mirable through the steps of preparing biscuits. His mentioned that the biscuit manufacturing is now a “lost art” and urged families to serve delicious biscuits at their Christmas dinner table.

“Today we are going to learn to make biscuits because I feel like biscuit making is a lost art, and I think that every American family should have a good biscuit on their table during Christmas dinner,” Vance says in the clip.

“Mirabel here is going to help me. She is always my sous chef,” he continues.

After they preparation of biscuits, Vance's two sons appear in the video as they hugged their father.

“Can we all say Merry Christmas?” Vance asks his kids at the end of the video. The video, which has garnered over 1.8 million views, ends with the kids and Vance saying “Merry Christmas” together.

Social media reacts to the adorable video

Social media users reacted to Vance's Christmas video, lauding the toddler as a “great little assistant.”

“Merry Christmas. What a great little assistant! Thanks for sharing, and I hope you and your family have a very Merry Christmas!” one user wrote.

“@JDVance, that sounds like a fun time in the kitchen!” said another user in response to the father-daughter bonding pictures.

“Awww, you two are super cute. And she’s gonna be a handful in a few years. I miss my kids being that little. Great job, Dad, and the biscuits look great! Merry Christmas!” a third user chimed in.