Kamala Harris seemingly botches the Pledge of Allegiance: Critics take a dig at ‘her most embarrassing moment yet’

Critics were quick to take note of an apparent embarrassing moment with outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris at the focus during the Senate opening day. Vice President Kamala Harris was subjected to embarrassing criticism on January 3, 2025, when she appeared to fumble the Pledge of Allegiance on the Senate's opening day. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

A clip of the VP swearing in the new senators on Friday, January 3, went viral online. It showed the former Democratic presidential candidate possibly fumbling as she led the Senate in the pledge. While the Dems politician intended to say, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands: one Nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all,” she appeared to have forgotten the words midway.

Vice President Kamala Harris appears to fumble the pledge on the Senate floor

“Please join me in pledging allegiance to our Flag,” she began loud and clear. However, she ended up fumbling the final delivery. Her voice kept dipping out during the chorus, but even before that, she spat out the words, “Pledge allegiance to the United States of America,” flat-out omitting the phrase “to the flag” while others in the background can be heard reciting the words in unison. Thereafter, she ran late while others appeared to have seamlessly pulled ahead with the pledge. Joining the chorus a beat slower, she eventually closed the address on time.

Kamala Harris under fire for botching up the Pledge of Allegiance

However, the damage had already been done. Conservative commentators online instantly picked a bone with her seemingly mishandling the pledge. Renowned media personality Collin Rugg was one among the many to share the video on X, formerly Twitter. “Kamala Harris appears to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in ceremony for new senators. This woman is a heartbeat away from being the president.”

Someone else tweeted, “Kamala Harris not knowing all the words to the Pledge of Allegiance is her political career in a nutshell.” Yet another user wrote, “Kamala Harris doesn't know the Pledge of Allegiance… This might be her most embarrassing moment yet.”

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson also added to the conversation: “Kamala just completely messed up the Pledge of Allegiance on the Senate floor.”

User @_johnnymaga said, “HOLY SMOKES. Kamala just screwed up the pledge of allegiance on the Senate floor. What an embarrassment to this country.” They added in a follow-up tweet, “Tens of millions of Democrats voted for this woman to be president just weeks ago…”

User @EndWokeness, who is always one of the first conservative profiles to torch the Left, chimed in, “HOLY SH!T Kamala Harris doesn't know the Pledge Of Allegiance.”