After NSFW Blake Lively joke, comedian pokes fun at her BFF Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce

Comedian Hannah Berner started her new year with some roasts and got the taste of her own medicine treatment after developing bad blood with Taylor Swift fans. The Summer House alum took charge at Netflix’s Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year, first addressing America’s current obsession with Luigi Mangione. Calling the 26-year-old who was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson “so hot right now,” the 33-year-old stand-up comedian instantly took a swing at Taylor Swift’s NFL superstar boyfriend, Travis Kelce. In her Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year Netflix special set, stand-up comedian Hannah Berner took a swing at close pals, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.(AP / X)

“Who knew besides Travis Kelce that you could become so popular with women by shooting loads into a billionaire?” she quipped during the Netflix special, which premiered on December 27, 2024. The OTT premiere caught more attention this past week, leading more and more Swifties to catch on with the trending joke, which inevitably didn’t sit well with the pop star’s fans. Mangione, who shot to infamous viral fame, had thousands thirsting over his looks. However, this time, he took the back seat with Taylor Swift at the centre of the conversation.

Taylor Swift fans riled up after ‘sexist’ joke

As clips of Berner’s segment gained views on X, a user denounced her remark as “extremely sexist and degrading.” Yet another person called out the comedian for being “so comfortable saying the most sexist thing.” Another person argued, “This is just straight up disgusting misogynistic sentiment paraded by hacks under the guise of a joke to obtain validation from specific types of losers.” Someone else chimed in, “stand up comedians can’t be funny without being a misogynist.”

A separate chunk of X users came to Hannah’s rescue, blaming others for not knowing how to take a “joke.” Someone pointed out, “It’s a roast. What did you expect? G-rated feel-good comedy?” Yet the dominant sentiment prevailing online was that Berner was coming after another woman with something “extremely sexist and degrading” to “appeal to men.”

Hannah Berner previously came under fire for taking aim at Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni complaint

Her “sexist” joke about Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce comes over a week after she initially became the focus of a contentious internet debate for targetting Blake Lively during the same roast set. Having called the Gossip Girl diva a “c**t,” Berner’s remark was vehemently torched online, especially as it emerged at the time when the actress had recently filed a sexual harassment complaint against the It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Berner later attempted to clear up her act, clarifying that her set was filmed before Lively’s allegations against Baldoni came to light. “To be 100 percent clear, I support Blake xoxo,” the Bravo alum shared on her Instagram Stories.