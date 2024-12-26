UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione became a kind of fashion influencer after his appearance in a Manhattan courtroom, with his burgundy sweater attracting most of the attention. The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate donned a white-collared shirt underneath the sweater, and also wore light grey slacks and orange shoes. Luigi Mangione becomes unlikely fashion influencer as his burgundy sweater sells out day after court appearance (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

It was initially speculated that it was a $1,000 Maison Margiela sweater, but it was eventually determined that Mangione was wearing the “washable Merino crewneck sweater” from Nordstrom. According to the Nordstrom website, the sweater was previously available for $89.50. However, it is on sale for $62.65 with 30 percent off at present. Besides burgundy, the sweater comes in six other colours. The burgundy one is no longer available.

Fans rushed to copy Mangione’s style, with one X user pointing it out with a screenshot from the website, captioning it, “no fuc**** way the sweater luigi mangione wore to court today is sold out”.

One user called Mangione a “humble and modest king” for wearing a Nordstrom sweater instead of the more expensive Maison Margiela one.

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty

Wearing the sweater, Mangione attended his arraignment hearing on December 23 where he faces 11 counts in New York, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, second-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, and multiple weapons offenses. He pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.

Mangione’s attorney Karen Agnifilo told Judge Gregory Carro that she is concerned her client would not receive a fair trial because of the amount of security around, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s presence. “They are literally treating him like he is some sort of political fodder, like some sort of spectacle,” Agnifilo said, reported Independent. “He was on display for everyone to see in the biggest stage perp walk I’ve ever seen in my career, it was absolutely unnecessary. He’s been cooperative with law enforcement... There was no reason for the NYPD and everybody to have these big assault rifles.”

“It was perfectly choreographed, and what was the New York City Mayor doing at this press conference, your honor? That just made it utterly political,” she added.

The judge assured Agnifilo that they would “carefully select a jury.” The next court date is set for February 21.