Biden reflects on last 4 years in letter: 'America is stronger, more prosperous'

Coming out of the worst pandemic in a century and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the United States in four years under Joe Biden's leadership has emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure, the outgoing US President said in a letter Wednesday. President Biden is set to leave the White House soon(AP)

“History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together,” Biden said in a letter addressed to his countrymen.

“Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and a winter of possibilities. We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. But we came together as Americans, and we braved through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure,” he said.

Also Read: Biden established US as world's ‘undisputed heavyweight champion’: Sullivan

Biden, 82, leaves the White House on January 20, after four years of his presidency.

His successor Donald Trump, 78, would be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday.

Biden withdrew from the race, mid-way through the presidential election campaign in the summer of 2024. His running mate and Vice President Kamala Harris succeeded him as the Democratic nominee. She lost to Trump in the November elections.

Also Read: ‘Secretary of genocide’: Antony Blinken heckled by pro-Palestinian protester at farewell address: Watch

“Today, we have the strongest economy in the world and have created a record 16.6 million new jobs. Wages are up. Inflation continues to come down. The racial wealth gap is the lowest it’s been in 20 years. We’re rebuilding our entire nation—urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities. Manufacturing is coming back to America. We’re leading the world again in science and innovation, including the semiconductor industry,” Biden said in a letter.

“And we finally beat Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors. More people have health insurance today in America than ever before. I signed one of the most significant laws helping millions of veterans and their families who were exposed to toxic materials, as well as the most significant climate law ever and the first major gun safety law in nearly 30 years. Today, the violent crime rate is at a 50-year low,” he wrote.

Biden said he ran for president because he believed that the soul of America was at stake.

“The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that’s still the case. America is an idea stronger than any army and larger than any ocean. It’s the most powerful idea in the history of the world,” he said.

“That idea is that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We’ve never fully lived up to this sacred idea, but we’ve never walked away from it either. And I do not believe the American people will walk away from it now,” said Biden.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years. Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States. I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people,” said the 46th president of the United States.