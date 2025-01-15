‘Secretary of genocide’: Antony Blinken heckled by pro-Palestinian protester at farewell address: Watch

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s farewell address was marred by heckling and yelling of protesters on Tuesday as he laid out plans for the post-war management of strife-torn Gaza strip. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a speech.(AP)

Antony Blinken said the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden administration would hand over the roadmap to President-elect Donald Trump’s team to pick up if a ceasefire deal is reached.

However, his speech was interrupted by a protester, who blamed the Joe Biden administration for ‘genocide’ that she alleged is being committed by Israel against the people of Palestine in the war.

“You will forever be known as bloody Blinken, secretary of genocide. The blood of innocent civilians, of children is on your hands," the protestor can be purportedly heard telling Blinken in the video that is now viral on social media.

The video shows Blinken trying to keep his calm as the protester levelled the allegation. He asked the protestor to allow him to share his views, telling her that he respects hers.

“So we continue,” he said while smiling as the protestor was removed from the venue.

Blinken has been supporting the Israeli side and has earlier denied that the US ally’s actions amount to genocide.

According to Blinken, he and others in the Biden administration have pushed Israel to do more to protect civilians and to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Antony Blinken calls for a path away from war in the region

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for “another path" in the region away from war and violence. He also remarked that the US has been working on a detailed post-war plan for Gaza that would see Israel fully withdraw from the strip.

“For many months, we’ve been working intensely with our partners to develop a detailed post-conflict plan that would allow Israel to fully withdraw from Gaza, prevent Hamas from filling back in, and provide for Gaza’s governance, security and reconstruction," Blinken said.

Hamas, which has been fighting the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza, has reportedly accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire. It has also reportedly agreed to release a number of hostages it has under its custody since the war began on October 7, 2023.

It is not yet clear if the incoming administration to Donald Trump would implement the plan, if fully agreed upon.