Michelle Obama offers glimpse into marriage as she reveals bedtime dispute with Barack, ‘My husband teases me about…’

Michelle Obama has revealed a nightly dispute she has with her husband, Barack Obama, in a podcast. The former first lady made the remarks in a sneak peek clip for the upcoming episode of the ‘Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce’ podcast. It will be released in full on Thursday, March 20. Michelle Obama offers glimpse into marriage as she reveals bedtime dispute with Barack (michelleobama/Instagram)

“My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn’t understand,” Michelle said, adding that she loves getting into “some good sheets” at night when it’s “cool.”

Michelle, however, explained that she is “game” and she is “in it” when there are guests at her house. “I’m talking but, you know, the minute we finish up, I’m just trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down,” Michelle said, adding that her ideal time for sleep is “anytime after dinner.”

When Michelle Obama revealed her pet peeve about her husband Barack

The new glimpse into Barack and Michelle’s married life comes a week after the former first lady revealed what her pet peeve about her husband is. On her new podcast, “IMO,” Michelle said that Barack has a propensity for tardiness. “Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’ you know, it’s like, don’t start looking for your glasses at the 3 o’clock departure,” she added.

Michelle, however, stressed that Barack has been working on this bad habit, saying, “He’s improved over 30 years of marriage, but that was a ‘you must adjust.’”

Barack and Michelle got married in 1992. They share daughters Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23.

The couple recently found themselves in the midst of divorce rumours after not being spotted together for a while. However, although they were not seen together, they did share adorable social media posts for each other on birthdays, and Valentine's Day.